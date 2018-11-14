The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to close its defence today as the first defendant in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Ekiti State, Prof Kolapo Olusola.Olusola and PDP are challenging the outcome of the June 14 governorship election, which INEC said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, won.INEC’s lawyer, Charles Edosomwan (SAN), told the Ekiti State Governorship Election Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, yesterday, that he intended to close his client’s defence today.INEC, APC and Fayemi are listed as first, second and third respondents in the petition by the PDP and Olusola.Edowomwan tendered, yesterday, certified true copies (CTC) of election results from some registration centres in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti South West, Emure and Ilejemeje local government areas.Lawyers to the APC and Fayemi, Mr Aking Olujinmi (SAN) and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), did not object to the tendering of the results contained in Forms EC40G.Lawyer to the petitioners, Rowland Otaru (SAN), objected to the admission of the results, but said he would give reasons for his objection at the stage of address.Tribunal Chairman, Justice Suleiman Belgore, admitted the copies of the results as exhibits.At a point, Edosomwan sought an adjournment to enable him get more copies of the results, which he said would be brought from Ekiti today.He said he intended to close the first defendant’s case today, after tendering the next set of results.Otaru, Olujinmi and Fagbemi did not object to Edosomwan’s request for an adjournment.Justice Belgore adjourned till noon today.INEC has called about 16 witnesses since it opened its defence on November 5. The commission and the other respondents are allocated 10 days each to present their case.The petitioners, who were allocated 14 days, called about 71 witnesses and tendered documentary evidence from October 17 when they opened their case.At the conclusion of INEC’s defence, it would be the turn of APC to present its defence, following which the tribunal will invite Fayemi to also present his defence.