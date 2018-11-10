



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has finally published the name of Senator Hope Uzodimma as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State.





The Senator’s name was pasted at the INEC office along Port Harcourt road in Owerri, with Akaolisa Cyprain Okechukwu, as his running mate.





Uzodimma’s name was displayed at about 07:52 as the authentic governorship flag-bearer of the APC.





This is coming about after 10 hours after INEC had pasted 67 other governorship names of various political parties, excluding that of APC.

Recall we had earlier reported that INEC did not add the name of the governorship candidate of APC, in Imo state on the list of governorship candidates it published on Friday.





The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Emeka Ihedioha and 66 others were on the list, while that of the APC was seen missing.