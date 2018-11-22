The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, on Thursday, said that vehicles impounded for violating traffic regulations at construction sites would not be released until January next year.Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, disclosed this at the launch of Ember Months campaign organised in collaboration with the Shell Nigeria.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the campaign was entitled: Safe Driving, Safe Arrival.He noted that for every two deaths that occurred during a crash this year, one of them occurred at construction sites.Oladele said this year had been most challenging for FRSC as road crashes were on the increase.“This development is alarming because the 214 lives lost so far this year was more than that of 2017 figure which was 210,” he said.He said over half of the crashes that occurred at various construction sites in the state could be traced to speeding.The sector commander implored motorists to be cautious at construction sites as vehicles arrested for speeding and overtaking would be impounded.“Motorists should not speed above 50 kilometres per hour at construction sites to avoid unnecessary loss of lives. “Oladele said.He further cautioned motorists to desist from wrongful overtaking on Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway due to several diversions on the roads.Oladele commended both the federal and state governments for massive construction of roads across the state.