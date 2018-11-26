Hundreds of members of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday formed a New- PDP with Fabian Ihekweme as the state Chairman.The N-PDP, was formed in Owerri, capital of Imo state, at Villa Garden Hotel.According to Ihekweme, “It is the intention of N-PDP in the foregoing, to put the NWC of PDP on notice to immediately commence urgent actions to redress the very issues that brought about the crisis in the party on or before the 29th of November 2018 or be prepared to manage the consequences of a pandemic drift of over 200,000 members.”