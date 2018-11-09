



The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has reacted to the rumour that he has died.





Report emerged on social media during the week that Adeleke, collapsed at the airport in Abuja and died.





A member of his family and popular music star, Davido, who was the first to react to the rumour, said his uncle was alive and healthy.





Breaking silence on the issue in a video he shared on social media, Adeleke said, “Hello my people of Osun State, Nigeria and of course the whole world.





“I woke up this morning to rumour of the news of my death. As you can see, I Senator Ademola Nuredeen Adeleke, I’m still alive and we’re going to reclaim our mandate given to us by the Osun people.





“Because Osun people have spoken. I say a big thank you once again. God bless you.”



