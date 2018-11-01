



The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has arrogated to himself the title of landlord of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state and Southeast as a whole.





He made this known in a statement on Wednesday while discrediting the rumour of him wanting to the leave the APC for the Social Democratic Party, SDP, barely 48hours to the submission of the Governorship and House of Assembly Candidates to INEC by Political Parties in the country.





The statement, which was signed and issued to journalists in Owerri by the Chief Secretary to the Governor, Sam Onwuemeodo reads: “The known fraudsters in Imo politics who have sneaked into Imo APC have come up with the cheap and unfounded rumour of Governor Rochas Okorocha and Ugwumba Uche Nwosu leaving APC for SDP. Their first claim was ADC.





“Like we had intoned, this baseless rumour was manufactured by these fraudsters and been marketed by their agents on the social media.





“Nobody builds a befitting house and abandons it for those who are facing criminal charges for issuance of Dud Cheques and failure to declare their assets.





“Rochas Okorocha is the LANDLORD of Imo APC in particular and that of the South-East in general. And he has the onerous task of ensuring that those recruited to destroy the Party in the State and indeed in the South-East do not have their way”.