Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship candidate, Action Democratic Party, ADP, in Ogun State, Mr. Dimeji Bankole, said yesterday, he was happy dumping the Peoples Democratic, PDP.Bankole said both PDP and All Progressives Congress, APC, lack the capacity to provide job opportunities for the people, adding that they have nothing to offer the people of Ogun State, except disappointment.The ADP governorship candidate said this while addressing his supporters and party members during a tour of Ijebu-East local government area of the state.He said: “I was once a member of the PDP, but, when I discovered the party can not be relied on, I decided to find my way out of the party, and I am happy. It is very glaring to all Nigerians that the APC and PDP have no plans for the populace but rather distract them.“Instead of these embattled political parties to be planning for the betterment of Nigerians, they are busy with arguments at the detriment of Nigerians.“The APC and PDP have been battling with various issues over their parties’ primary elections without considering the people they are representing.“They are unable to provide job opportunities for the people and care for the wellbeing of the people.“I know you are aware of the problems and disagreements among the parties. It shows that, they are not for the betterment of the people; the members of APC are not in good terms with one another. Also, some members of the PDP are not in good terms with one another. Ogun State people should not be distracted.“Members of ADP have no disagreement among themselves. ADP will not mislead the people, we are to lead you well and solve the challenges you are facing. We have good plans for the people.”When we win, apart from employment opportunities, we are going to give way for local government autonomy, where the local governments can have their say, so that, the problems they are having will be solved.”