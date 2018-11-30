Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday told his life story to encourage tricycle operators in the state.The tricycle operators, acting under the auspices of Benue Tricycles Association, had visited the governor to assure him of their support for his re-election.Ortom, who received the tricycle operators in his office, said, “I started as a bus conductor, when I dropped out of school in 1972. Later, I became a driver and I am proud to say this anywhere. Since God made it possible for me to be what I am today, be rest assured that hope is not lost.“The only thing that can hinder one’s destiny is when one lives a wayward life and takes to drunkenness. So, I encourage you not to indulge in any drug like Tramadol, it is deadly.Ortom, who commended the tricycle operators, noted that the solidarity visit had offered him the opportunity to thank God and appreciate them for adding value to the economic development of the state.He promised to initiate an empowerment scheme for them and urged them to form a cooperative society so as to enable them access loans and purchase tricycles of their own.Speaking earlier, the state Chairman of the association, Bernard Orban, said, “As Agberos, we have come to endorse our fellow Agbero, we know the governor very well.”Orban said they were fully committed to the re-election bid of Ortom because of his good works and love for the people, as well as his background as a transport worker.He described Orton as “a sacrificial lamb who has volunteered to stake his life for the freedom of his people” and thanked God for using him to impact positively on the lives of the people of the state.“You have demonstrated uncommon love for us and the entire people of the state. Wherever you go, you speak well of your people. At the Presidency, you never get intimidated to speak for the Benue people. When Fulani herdsmen were killing us in Benue, you brought solution by enactment of anti-open grazing law.“ You started as an Agbero at the motor park and today, you are a governor leading people. I want to tell you that you are leading well and you still remember where you are coming from. God has elevated you among us. Therefore, we must support you to get re-elected and complete your eight years in office. Nobody can stop you because power comes from God”, Orban stated.