



Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo state, has confirmed his withdrawal from the presidential race, declaring his interest in Ondo central senatorial election.





“I took the decision in the ultimate interest of our party, the Zenith Labour Party,” the former governor announced at a meeting with his supporters on Thursday.





Mimiko, a two-term governor had emerged presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), but on Wednesday, sources had revealed that he had pulled out of the presidential race and would contest the Ondo central senatorial election.





The source said Gboye Adegbenro, a former commissioner who had secured ZLP senatorial ticket in Ondo central had agreed to step down for the governor.





Adegbenro, who served as Mimiko’s commissioner of works, announced that he had bowed out for Mimiko in the interest of the party and the state.





“It became imperative that I bring to a close, my aspiration to represent Ondo Central Senatorial District at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at this critical juncture,” he told reporters in Akure.





“More than above, I am convinced that the candidacy of our leader, Mimiko, will better serve the interest of the district now and the overall goal of the south west.





“I am eternally grateful to my constituents, followers and party leaders who have been with us all through the process that culminated into taking this decision and renew my commitment and unalloyed dedication to the Zenith Labour Party.





“I remain a firm believer and supporter of my brother and leader, Mimiko, who invited me into partisan politics and who has always provided selfless leadership.”