



Plans are ongoing to bring Nigerian medical professionals abroad to provide volunteer health services in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.





Buhari revealed this on Wednesday at the ongoing Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit 2018 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The summit, with the theme: “Activating Diaspora Investments for a Diversified Economy,’’ is aimed at attracting investments into the emerging diversified Nigerian economy.





The event was organised by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, in collaboration with Nigeria Diaspora Alumni Network (NiDAN).





“The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) outlines options for the Diaspora to invest in Nigeria through such mechanisms as our National Social Housing Programme, and our Foreign Currency Bonds.





“In 2017, we launched Nigeria’s first-ever Diaspora Bond, we also launched our first-ever Sukuk and Green Bonds, all of which are investment opportunities for you. We will shortly be issuing a second Sukuk Bond, and there will also be subsequent Green Bonds available for you to invest in.





“The ERGP also outlines a Plan for a ‘Diaspora Medical Assistance Programme’ that will encourage Nigerian medical professionals abroad to provide volunteer health services here in Nigeria.





“These initiatives and many more will be driven to implementation by the newly-established Diaspora Commission, working hand in hand with other government agencies, the private sector and the Diaspora community.’’





Represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari said that the Federal Government would support whatever would facilitate the mobilisation of investments and talents into Nigeria.





Buhari said that Nigerians abroad were contributing immensely to economic growth as Nigeria was one of the leading countries in the world in terms of Diaspora remittances.





