The Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor, Mr. Uche Nwosu, has said he will succeed his father-in-law, Rochas Okorocha, as governor in 2019.Nwosu, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, described as “unfortunate” comments attributed to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, suggesting that he (Oshiomhole) would not serve as an enabler for Okorocha to establish a family political dynasty.Nwosu said there was no part of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) making it an offence for someone to seek an election to office on account of him/her being married to the offspring of an occupant of such an office.He said, “I won that (primary) election. I remain the candidate of the APC and nobody can take it away from me. It might take a while but let me state it and state it clearly, I am the candidate of the APC and by the special grace of God, come 2019 I have no doubt that I will be the governor of Imo State.”He explained that the claim by Oshiomhole that the APC National Working Committee under his leadership upheld the result of the primary submitted by the Chairman of the Imo State governorship primaries, Ahmed Gulak, was “fraudulent”.He stated that he won the one earlier conducted by a majority of the members of the Ahmed Gulak panel after the former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan allegedly sneaked out of Owerri to Abuja to announce a result which the party’s headquarters cancelled.He insisted that he also won the second one conducted by the Ibrahim Agbabiaka committee.Nwosu said “The APC NWC set up the committee led by General Agbabiaka and they came to Owerri to conduct another primary, which I won.“The committee sent their report to the NWC, and the national committee approved the result.”