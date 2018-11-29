



Segun Sowunmi, spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, says the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will restructure the country within one year, if elected.





Sowunmi said this while speaking on a programme on Arise Television.





He said Nigerians would have seen practical restructured activities that government would have embarked on within one year.





Sowunmi added that the Nigerian constitution was not created to be an obstacle to development and that the citizens can determine what they need to change that can give them the desired growth.





“The first thing Atiku is going to do once he sets up his government, which will take six months, is that he’s going to set up a special committee that will look at all of the reports, 1995, 2005, 2014, harmonise them and get what is the commonalities so that we can know what is consistently being demanded, pull out all the harmonised stuff, looking at all the things Nigerians have been clamouring for, which of those things can be signed by an executive order, maybe things that are on the concurrent list,” he said.





“Then, he will look at the ones that require him to work with the legislature and stakeholders in the country, and say look Nigerians, our constitution was not created to be an obstacle to development. We have the power, as Nigerians, to determine what we need to change that can give us the growth we need, giving that he’s very good at building consensus and pulling people together.





“But one thing you can be sure of is that, within 6 to 8 months, maximum of one year, Nigerians would have seen practical restructured activities that government would have embarked on.





“You know why? It’s because you are going to have in the office of the president an Atiku Abubakar, not someone who is paying lip service to restructuring, somebody who has been standing on restructuring for such a long time, who has written on restructuring and who has advocated for restructuring?”





On whether Atiku will spend one term as he promised, Sowunmi said, “When we get to that bridge, we will certainly cross it. But what I will say to you is this. Atiku Abubakar keeps his words and his obligations. What he says or signs up to, you can be rest assured that he will do it. He’s not a flippant fellow and he doesn’t play to the gallery.”





Two weeks ago, Sowunmi has said Atiku will only be in office for four years, after which he will hand power over to a young person, like Nelson Mandela did.