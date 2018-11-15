



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged Richard Akindele, a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, to court.





Akindele, who allegedly demanded sex from Monica Osagie, a postgraduate student of OAU, will appear before the federal high court, Osogbo, Osun state capital, on Monday.





In an audio which went viral in April, the professor was heard demanding five sessions of sex to award Osagie a pass mark in a course she failed.





In a statement on Wednesday, the ICPC said Akindele will be arraigned on three charges, for acting contrary to sections 8(1)(a)(ii), and 18 (d) under the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.





“That you, professor Akindele, on or about the 16th day of September, 2017 at Ile-Ife did corruptly ask for sexual benefits for yourself from Ms. Monica Osagie on account of favour to be afterwards shown to her by you in the discharge of your official duties as a lecturer in the Department of Management and Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University, to wit; altering her academic grades in the course with code MBA 632- Research Method from fail to pass; and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 8(1)(a)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act,” one of the charges read.





Akindele, through Omotayo Alade-Fawole, his lawyer has told the ICPC that he is ready to plead guilty to the crime, in the hopes of getting some form of concession.





He also said that he is unwell and may not be strong enough to serve a jail term.





The former lecturer said he has received his fair share of punishment, having been dismissed by the university following investigations into the matter in June.