Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says his relationship with Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not about the 2019 elections.In a statement by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s spokesman, the APC leader said his relationship with Abubakar is the same as other politicians he has met in his political journey.Rahman was reacting to a statement credited to Abba Gana, a member of the PDP board of trustees and former FCT minister, that Tinubu would work with Abubakar in 2019 because they had a lot in common.The statement said the APC national leader has already indicated that he only supports the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, “who is in his mission to rebuild the country from the ruins of the PDP years”.“His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu indicated long ago where he stood on the matter of the 2019 elections,” the statement read.“He has continued to say he remains firmly behind that patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his mission to rebuild the country from the ruins of the PDP years.“Only two days ago, he restated this position while speaking with correspondents at the State House in Abuja. He said the PDP could hold their meetings anywhere they liked and that Nigerians know who means well for them and is trustworthy. Where the former FCT Minister, Abba Gana got his conviction that Asiwaju Tinubu would do otherwise is left only to himself.“Yes, His Excellency Asiwaju has had a relationship with former Vice President, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, just like he has had with many of other leaders in his political journey. But this is about Nigeria, the well-being of the country and of Nigerians. On this score, he has made his pick.”On Friday, Tinubu met Buhari at Aso Rock. That was the second meeting between both men in 48 hours.