Malaysia-based, Nigerian style influencer, Ray Hushpuppi has narrated how he moved from slum to sitting and dining with strong societal personalities.
The celebrity who is popularly known for his flamboyant lifestyle on social media, shared on his Instagram handle how he was “invited by Fendi to dine with a lot of amazing, strong societal giants and strong personalities”.
He said he has always knew that he was not created to be a champion in a local market.
His Instagram post reads:
Last night was really amazing for me, not just because I was invited by Fendi to dine with a lot of amazing, strong societal giants and strong personalities but also the fact that people of my kind from a dark and blurry background from the slums can get here on this level, not only make it out of the hood but also be able to integrate from the streets to the cooperate world which I know I am not the only one who has made it enough to be able to achieve this but a lot of people who made it only still care about being a champion in the street and the hood, for me I know I was not created to be a champion in a local market and I know for a fact
I have been inspiring a lot of people not just from Africa but every part of the world on how to live life better and more greatly in the fashion world, I have been able to expose a lot of people to see the light (You all are welcome lol) and I hope someday I will be inspiring more young people to join me on this path.
Being the only black person that was invited there last night, I hope to see many of you black kings and queens in this type of gatherings next time and not just in those your little gossip, hating on each other gatherings 🤣 Thank you #Fendi #FF #Fendimania #Dubai #Fashion
