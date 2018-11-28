Malaysia-based, Nigerian style influencer, Ray Hushpuppi has narrated how he moved from slum to sitting and dining with strong societal personalities.The celebrity who is popularly known for his flamboyant lifestyle on social media, shared on his Instagram handle how he was “invited by Fendi to dine with a lot of amazing, strong societal giants and strong personalities”.He said he has always knew that he was not created to be a champion in a local market.His Instagram post reads: