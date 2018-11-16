A man has come up to absolve the Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, of a social media allegation that the governor donated a fleet of buses allegedly for the Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 presidential campaign.A Twitter user, SophyBest @SophyBest2 had alleged in a tweet that Ganduje had “just donated N5bn and 200 buses for President Muhammadu Buhari 2019 reelection campaign.She asserted that it wasn’t a wonder that “the EFCC and other security agencies are still waiting for Mr. President’s assent to investigate Ganduje.”SophyBest had tweeted:Kano State Governor, remember him? The principal actor of Gandollar movie. He just donated N5bn and 200 Buses to @MBuhari‘s campaign. Very interesting. No wonder the @officialEFCC and other security agencies are still waiting for Mr. President’s assent to investigate him pic.twitter.com/E2xHnj8TPW— SophyBest (@SophyBest2) November 15, 2018Ganduje is currently embroiled in an allegation that he received $5m in cash from a contractor handling public projects in his state.In response to SophyBest, the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad @BashirAhmaad, quickly took up the narrative, describing her tweet as “fake news.”Ahmad tweeted:Why trying this hard to mislead the public by spreading #FakeNews? Alhaji @YakubuGobir_ from Kwara donated those vehicles to the PMBPCO, not Kano Gov. Dr. Ganduje, you can clearly see his name but chose to do it this way. Spreading #FakeNews will not stop President @MBuhari. https://t.co/VgnlpFnb5O— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 16, 2018However, another Twitter user, one Yakubu Gobir with Twitter handle @YakubuGobir, came up in Ganduje’s defence, saying that he, and not Governor Ganduje, donated the alleged 200 buses for the Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 presidential campaigns.He was silent on the N5bn cash as alleged by SophyBest, however.I donate those vehicles to @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo & @OfficialAPCNg Re-election Campaign & not @GovUmarGanduje please stop misleading the public.Report me & not him. If you have any question to ask me on this matter you can ask. pic.twitter.com/GJChFCma9L— Yakubu Gobir (@YakubuGobir_) November 16, 2018Yakubu Gobir’s Twitter handle explains his identity thus: “I am a Kwaran, a Technocrat, Pharmacist by profession, a businessman, a family man, a good husband & a politician.”But beyond his Twitter handle, Yakubu Gobir also redirected interested Twitterati to his Facebook page, where he gave a detailed explanation about himself.Some people are asking who is Yakubu Gobir here is your response https://t.co/soJLZHQUnc pic.twitter.com/dpF7LLiiij— Yakubu Gobir (@YakubuGobir_) November 16, 2018