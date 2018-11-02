Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Peter Obi has described as sheer fabrication, wicked and inhuman, the allegation being circulated by the opposition that he demolished mosques when he was governor of Anambra State; snubbed the Sultan, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; drove the Hausa away from Anambra State and shunned the then Minister of Finance, Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman’s attempt at mediation and did not visit schools in the North.Responding to journalists’ questions at Southern Sun, Lagos yesterday, Obi regretted that rather than some political elites focusing on resolving the plight of several millions of Nigerians without livelihood, over 10 million of out-of-school children and many more of unemployed youths, they are busy engaged in emitting hate speeches and spreading concocted falsehoods in their desperation to be elected into public offices so that they will continue with impoverishing the nation and the generality of the people.Obi said: “As a matter of fact, the mosque at Onitsha was destroyed before I became governor.Describing the allegation that he snubbed the Sultan of Sokoto who was in the State as ridiculous, Obi asserted that irresponsibility and disrespect for elders and leaders were not in his character.According to him, “The irony of this concoction is that I have been a friend of His Eminence, the Sultan right from my first year at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1980 through his tenure as Nigeria’s Defence Attaché in Pakistan till the present. “The fact is that the visit of his Eminence, during which I was alleged to have snubbed him was purely a courtesy call after which I personally accompanied him to see the Obi of Onitsha, Obi Alfred Achebe with whom he had a meeting. I also requested His Eminence to visit the Hausa community in the state during which I offered to rebuild and subsequently gave them the funds for that purpose.”