



President Muhammadu Buhari again on Wednesday said the mismanagement he met when he assumed office in May, 2015 was mind-boggling.





Despite this, however, he said his administration was working hard to organise the country.





A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, quoted the President as making the claims while receiving a group from the southeastern part of the county under the aegis of One on One Nigeria on Tuesday evening.





“We are trying to organise the country. The extent of mismanagement we met when we came was mind-boggling,” Buhari said.





He added, “Many times, I have spoken about the tremendous resources available to us between 1999 and 2014 and how they were frittered.





“If only they had used just 25 per cent of them on infrastructure: road, rail, power, Nigerians would mind their own business and not bother about whoever was in power.





“The casualty figure on our roads daily is simply scandalous. No wonder they are in the opposition now, despite all the power they thought they had.”





The group, led by Chief Chido Obidiegwu, said it had keenly observed the achievements of the Buhari administration nationwide, particularly in the South-East.”





According to Obidiegwu, “We have seen the work being done on the long-abandoned second Niger Bridge, roads are being constructed in many parts of the region, and we believe there is every reason to support you for a second term.”