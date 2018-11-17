



Rauf Aregbesola, outgoing governor of Osun state, says he has not received salary since he assumed office as governor.





Aregbesola said this on Ogbeni Till Day Break, a monthly interactive programme he introduced after he was sworn into office.





Aregbesola said he had been prudent with the resources of the state.





“The state feeds me, fuels my car and covers my other expenses. This is why I see no reason to earn a salary. I have no house, save the one I built before I became governor of Osun,” he said.





“I have no bank account anywhere in the world. I have not earned a dime in salary since I became governor and I do not intend to so do.





“My greatest achievement has to be our social investment program. Our people now refer to themselves as Omoluabis. If properly internalised, 50 percent of our problems as a race would have been solved.





“As a matter of fact, we have not commissioned 10 percent of our projects. We will not be found commissioning hairdressing saloon and boreholes. We would only commission projects worthy of celebration.





“Our school feeding program which we revived and expanded is live changing. We put together a youth empowerment program that is acclaimed worldwide.”





Speaking on his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, the outgoing governor described him as a cerebral individual who does not have the same “swagger” like him.





“Gboyega Oyetola is a cool, calm and brilliant goal-getter, but he is not a radical like me. He does not have my swagger but he is an extremely cerebral human being,” he said.





“I have no regrets in governance. Given another chance to govern, I would continue along this same path. To the glory of God, we have just won an election. There is no better way to demonstrate our political sagacity than that.





“However, my party is different from me and if there are areas the party feels I could have done better, they are free to advise the incoming governor to make such amends.





“It is extremely difficult to maintain our level of popularity over an eight-year period. We got into power at the eleventh hour but that of the incoming governor has been one of ease. It’s a sign of things to come.”





Explaining why he did not pick up a senatorial ticket he said, “The reason why I didn’t pick up the senatorial ticket is very simple. I have been active politically since my secondary school days. I simply want to rest.”