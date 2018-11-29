



Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has told President Muhammadu Buhari that he is ready for a debate with him ahead of the 2019 elections.





Abubakar told Buhari this on Thursday at the inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council in Abuja.





He also said he is dedicated to an issued-based campaign and not “attack on individuals.”





“I have been asked to remind the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari that I, Atiku Abubakar, am ready for a debate,”he said.





More to follow…