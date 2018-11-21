Super Eagles players threw money at fans after their international friendly against Uganda at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Tuesday evening.It was Enyimba goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa who started the ‘cheerful giving’ before some of his teammates followed suit.The fans had refused to clear the path for the bus carrying the players to follow the convoy of cars.The fans were particularly impressed by the performance of Porto’s Mikel Agu who hitherto had been much maligned.In their final game of 2018, the Super Eagles were held to a goalless draw by The Cranes, who also secured progression through to the showpiece event in Cameroon next summer after a 1-0 against Cape Verde last weekend.The Super Eagles will in next game tackle Seychelles in March 2019 in an insignificant Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.