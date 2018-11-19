



Titi Abubakar, wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday went down memory lane narrating how she met her husband.





Speaking when she received a group known as Women for Atiku, Titi said she was on her way from Benin Republic when she met her husband 47 years ago.





She said Abubakar, a retired customs officer, had intervened during an argument she had with some customs officers who demanded duty from a gift item she brought from the neighbouring country.





“I was on my way back to Nigeria from Benin Republic when I went to visit my aunt at the idioroko boarder and was accosted by ofifcers of the Customs Service,” she said.





“They had demanded that I pay duty for a pair of brocade material which was a gift from my aunt, an argument ensued between us and i told them to have the brocade material for a keep because i couldn’t comprehend why i should pay duty for a pair of brocade.





“Suddenly an officer by name Atiku Abubakar who heard our argument summoned the officers to come along with me to his office.





“He was the head of the command at the time. After listening to both sides, Atiku demanded for the duty charge, dipped his hand into his pocket and paid the duty and handed me the receipt smiling and saying that ‘I will pay him back’.





“As the head of the command he could have simply commanded them to let me go if he chose to, but his patriotism to fatherland would never allow him do so, and that singular act swept me off my feet and i eventually fell in love.”





Describing her husband as a man of integrity, she said she married him for his honesty and patriotism.





She said contrary to “unverified and vague allegations of corruption” by political detractors, Atiku is actually a man whose integrity, honesty and sincerity earned him her love.





“I usually got confuse Whenever i read the false allegations of corruption being spread by mischief makers against my husband in the media,” she said.





“Most times I ask myself if they were referring to my husband whom I have been married to for 47 years or a different person.





“Their descriptions only befits the opposite of Atiku Abubakar, because he is not corrupt as alleged.”