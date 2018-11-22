



Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of making lopsided appointments during his administration.





Fayemi alleged that Jonathan concentrated influential political appointments in a certain zone in the South, while the South-west was allegedly neglected under his reign.





According to him, neglect by previous administration was enough reason why people of South West should vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.





He therefore urged the people to reciprocate the concentration of juicy political positions allotted to the zone under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government by voting massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential race.





The governor said this in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday while receiving a letter from a group under the aegis of Artisan, Traders and Allied Technicians’ Association, Ekiti chapter, endorsing President Buhari for the 2019 presidential poll.





The letter was submitted to Fayemi for onward delivery to President Buhari by the state President of the association, Mr. Ebenezer Fadipe and members of his executive.





The group said they decided to support Buhari because of the landmark achievements he had recorded in every facet of the country’s economy and the virulent manner he has been prosecuting the war against corruption.





Receiving the letter, Fayemi said it will do the South-west a great deal of benefit to vote Buhari for rescuing the region from the political obscurity the PDP, under Jonathan, allegedly caused the zone.





“Under President Jonathan, we saw how the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister of Finance, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief of Staff to the President were concentrated in just two zones in the South while the South-west was abandoned.





“But when President Buhari came on board, he made a South-west person his vice-president, the Minister of Works, Power and Housing is from this zone, Minister of Health and other juicy positions were also allotted to the region.





“So, the coming election is for the liberation of the Yoruba race and only Buhari’s presidency could bring about the actualisation of this dream,” he said.