



The Presidency has reacted to a statement credited to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar on how he sold firewood as an orphan.





Atiku had on Monday while unveiling his campaign policy document titled, ‘The Atiku plan’ narrated a story of how he started out selling firewood as an orphan in Adamawa before he got rich.





He was quoted as saying: “I started out as an orphan selling firewood on the streets of Jada in Adamawa, but God, through the Nigerian state, invested in me and here I am today. If Nigeria worked for me, I owe it as my duty to make sure that Nigeria also works for you.”





But, reacting, social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, on Wednesday lambasted the former vice president, describing his statement as lies, urging Nigerians not to trust the former Vice President.





Onochie questioned how Atiku became an orphan in 1984 when he was rich at the age of 38.





She further opined that it’s disrespectful and insulting to Nigerians for a candidate or anyone to lie to them.





Onochie on her Facebook page wrote: “Atiku cannot be trusted; I started life as an Orphan in Jada”-Abubakar Atiku (BIG FAT LIE)





“ORPHAN-a child whose parents (Father and mother) are dead. In his book, MY LIFE (2013 pg 30) refers: Atiku said his mother died in 1984. This was when he was 38 years. He was old enough to buy his mum a house.





“What’s the point of this lie? To deceive Nigerians and get their sympathy? It’s disrespectful and insulting to Nigerians for a candidate or anyone to lie to them.





“He is saying we are too gullible to find out the truth. No, we are not. President Buhari nor Vice President Osinbajo will never lie to Nigerians.”