AC Milan striker, Gonzalo Higuain, has stated that he has no plan of leaving San Siro in the coming months amid speculations that Chelsea are preparing a bid for him.The Argentine international, who signed a season-long loan deal with Milan from Juventus in the summer, has repeatedly been linked with a move to the West London club.The 30-year-old has scored seven goals in 13 appearances so far for Milan this campaign.But despite the speculation, Higuain has insisted that his future still remains with the Seria A club.Speaking about Chelsea’s interest in him, Higuain was quoted by Metro UK as saying: “I’ve read many things.“I am not angry or upset. I am happy at Milan and the same goes for the club. That’s all that matters.”Milan will tackle Dudelange in the Europa League fixture on Thursday night.Higuain added: “We need a win and a good performance to progress in Europa League.“I want to play and prove that AC Milan didn’t make a mistake in signing me.”