Chelsea star, Eden Hazard, has admitted that he held talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a move, but will only return to France to play for Lille.

“I had contacts with PSG, but it did not tempt me. I have always said that if I came back to Ligue 1 it would be to Lille,” he told Canal Football.

Hazard also spoke about PSG’s current form and their Champions League clash against Liverpool in mid-week.

“In terms of the level of Ligue 1, PSG walk it each weekend. When they play in the Champions’ League, they think maybe that it will be easy. But I think that they struggle. I don’t like to judge Ligue 1 but it is true that, when I see PSG, yes it seems too easy.


“Liverpool are a great team, with three top attackers in Salah, Firmino and Mané. But PSG can beat anyone. On a good day, PSG can beat everybody,” the Belgian added.




