The Academic Staff Union of Universities , Benin Zone , has accused state governors of politicising academic activities in public universities.

The zone lamented that state universities had suffered political interferences which, it said , had affected the schools.

The Zonal Chairman , Prof Fred Esumeh , in a statement on Thursday , also decried the alleged poor funding of tertiary education .
According to Esumeh , education remains “ a public good ”, adding that the development of any nation depends on its investment in the education sector.

He said , “The resumption of the strike embarked upon in September 2017 by our union was meant to ensure the survival of public universities in Nigeria.


“In most state universities , activities have been politicised to the detriment of academic excellence and culture . The resumption of the nationwide strike is as a result of government’ s failure to keep to an agreement it willingly entered into and government’ s insincerity. ” 




