-In a bid to reposition education in Ekiti State, Governor Kayode Fayemi, on Friday, inaugurated visitation panels for three state-owned institutions.Also inaugurated was a Fact Finding Committee for the state’s Broadcasting Service.The visitation panels, which were set up through executive orders signed by the Governor, are for Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, and College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero Ekiti respectively.While inaugurating the panels at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi charged members to take proper review of the issues that have come up in past few years in the state adding that government constituted the panels because it did not want to act on hearsay from some quarters of the society.The Governor stressed the need for them to conduct a programme of evaluation of the philosophy and targets of the institutions and ensure that academic standard originally envisaged is not devalued.He used the opportunity to assure the people that members of the panels are experts in their own rights with track records of expertise, excellence and integrity.The Governor stressed the need for them to complete their assignment within the ambit of time given to them as well as ensure that their reports contain specific measurable recommendations that are implementable.Fayemi said, “Rather than being arbitrary in some of the decisions we had to take, we felt it will be best to have the experts, people who are experienced, people who are knowledgeable, people who are also driven by passion and excellence to help us review some of the issues that have come up in the course of the past few years in our state.“What is important is that your reports contain very specific measurable recommendations, not nebulous recommendations that are not implementable. It must be very very specific and it will be easy to hold us to account if we do not implement the recommendations that you have come up with.For the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, the Governor said, “This is an institution that ran foul of the law which caused its closure by the National Broadcasting Commission in order for it not to create crisis in the state.“We have asked those who are in that panel to look into what led to this and how to guide against this in the future and how to try to insulate the broadcasting service from undue political infiltration. It is also important to at least ensure that the statute setting up that institution is adhered to”.Responding on behalf of other panel members, the Chairman of the visitation panel for Ekiti State University, Prof. Bode Asubiojo appreciated the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve and assured that they will do their best to achieve the desired result within the ambit of the time given to them.The four Panels were given four weeks to submit their reports and recommendations.