The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has been accused of trying to set the state on fire.





This is following the Governor’s choice of a Muslim as his running mate for the 2019 election.





Governor El-Rufai, a Muslim, had on Friday announced that he will be running for second term with Hadiza Balarabe, another Muslim.





Reacting to this, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, noted that such decision could set the state on fire.





In his tweets on Friday evening, Omokri said, “Is @Elrufai trying to set Kaduna on fire? How can he, a Muslim, name Hadiza Balarabe, another Muslim as his running mate?