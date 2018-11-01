The Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, has warned that any member of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state that engages in anti-party activities stands the risk of being expelled from the party.To this end, a seven-man PDP Disciplinary Committee has been set up by the State Executive Committee in line with the provisions enshrined in the party’s constitution to check acts of indiscipline among members.Speaking at a meeting with the State Executive Committee and other leaders of the PDP at the party’s secretariat in Yenagoa, Dickson emphasised that any member, whose intention was to sow seeds of discord and create instability within the party, would be shown the way out, no matter how highly placed.A statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as saying, “This party will not condone any indiscipline; any politics that you think that it is not yet your turn or it is not your preferred candidate that has become the flagbearer of the party and that you will get involved in anti-party activities and still remain a member of our party, that will not happen under my watch.“Now the primaries have come and they have gone. No matter how highly placed, anyone in government or out of government, once this party has evidence showing that you are using your privileged position, because your preferred candidate did not win, you now go and play hide-and-seek, you now pick and choose which candidate to work for, we will send you out of this party in no time at all.“Anyone coming to this party with the intention to sow seeds of discord, create factions, promote instability, under my leadership, we will tell you to go to the party you are coming from, so that you can stay there and do proper opposition.”He added, “From now on, the keyword is loyalty, discipline and order in the party. In case people have forgotten, let me refresh their memories. Even when this party had a President, in this state under my leadership, this party expelled all those who were doing anti-party activities and we didn’t care a hoot. And if we could do it that time, we will do it ten times more now. And just as we did the other time, we will set up a disciplinary committee to deal with such issues.“We want a strong party for all. I want to use this opportunity to tell INEC and security agencies in this state not to allow themselves to be used as co-conspirators to terrorise any community because it is only PDP that can win elections in this state.“I also want to commend the party and my political desk and elders and caucus chairmen who have been working tirelessly to broker peace and understanding because in this game, we talk about persuasion, give and take and showing concern for the general. I thank them all for the reconciliation that is going on. Very soon I will meet with all aspirants and other stakeholders of the party. I want to receive them and assure them that the party will be there for them.”