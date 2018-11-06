Super Eagles boss, Gernot Rohr has named a replacement for injured goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho.The German coach has handed a late call-up to Enyimba netminder, Theophilus Afelokhai as a replacement.Uzoho, who was in goal for Nigeria in their last qualifying matches against Libya, was forced to pull out of the team after suffering an injury.The player will be out for at least four weeks.According to allnigeriasoccer, Afelokhai will be the number three goalkeeper in Rohr’s pecking order for the crucial match against South Africa.The 30-year-old goalkeeper has a chance to make his competitive debut for the Super Eagles after nearly three years in the international wilderness.Nigeria will face South Africa in Johannesburg on November 17 before meeting Uganda in a friendly match three days later in Asaba.