



Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, will on Friday clinch the Africa Value Award for “effective leadership and economic empowerment”.





The award is scheduled to hold in Abuja, with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the special guest of honor.





The ceremony is holding at a time Ganduje is enmeshed in a controversy. He has been accused of bribery.





In videos released by Daily Nigerian, an online platform, the governor was seen allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors in the state.





Ganduje has since denied the allegations, slamming a N3 billion suit on the newspaper.





The organisers of the award said it was established to recognise African citizens and also honour governors, legislators, captains of industries and other esteemed Africans in various fields of endeavors.





“In the last three years, the Ganduje-led administration has been able to make significant strides towards implementing our development agenda to ensuring that Kano people enjoy the dividends of change,” the organisers said.





“Not only that, development programmes are evenly spread across the state in terms of infrastructure development in the areas of road construction/rehabilitation, education, health, water supply, environmental protection, agriculture, economy etc.”





Other awardees include Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the ooni of Ife (African traditional ICON of the year), Ifie Sekibo, chief executive officer of Heritage bank, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia, Arthur Eze, chairman of Atlas Petroleum International Limited, Babatunde Fowler,chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS).





President Muhammadu Buhari had passed a vote of confidence on Ganduje, saying the governor is very responsible.





Speaking to the Nigerian community in France earlier in the week, Buhari said Ganduje was very responsible to have continued and completed the projects started by his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.