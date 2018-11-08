



The police have arrested and detained four of its personnel and one NSCDC personnel on duty when the alleged assassination attempt on Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, took place.





Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said on Wednesday that the officers were being investigated.





Moshood said there was no cover-up by the police in the investigation of the crime.





“The four policemen and one personnel of the NSCDC on duty at the residence of the deputy senate president at the time of the incidence have been arrested and detained,” he said.





He said it was not correct that the police responded after seven hours when the incident happened.





The spokesman said further investigation shows that the incident was not an assassination attempt on the life of Ekweremadu.





“Update on further investigation did not reveal assassination attempt but a burglary attempt,” he said.





He said the investigation carried out so far showed that the suspects in the case did not have an idea that the residence belongs to the deputy senate president.





Moshood said efforts are being intensified to arrest the second suspect, Dan Ali, who escaped from the scene of the crime.





Speaking to journalists, the principal suspect, Mohammed Yusuf, 25, said they only went there to steal and not to assassinate him.





“We did not go to the residence of Ekweremadu to assassinate him or anybody in the house,” he said.





He said he has been into the act of stealing for five years without using a gun, adding that his colleague (Dan Ali) escaped while he was caught.