Spokesman of Buhari Campaign Organisation, social crusader, critic, columnist and human rights activist Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN has said that ‘for anybody to say that the President Muhammdu Buhari All Progressives Congress A(PC) government has not moved from where we were in 2015 will be lying.’Keyamo in this video talked about Buhari government has been able to recover stolen money on behalf of the Nigerian people.He went on to say that people should give credit when they should.Festus Keyamo: "I am sure you've seen the humongous recoveries of properties and money belonging to Nigerians that people abandoned and ran away and left because of the hot pursuit they got from the law, from Buhari."Full episode: https://t.co/LhGINILTme pic.twitter.com/zWJZNF7xW8— Gatefield TV (@GatefieldTv) November 27, 2018Keyamo, also speaking on Arise TV on Monday said ‘In the past, Buhari has taken active part in televised debate, so nobody can argue that he is somebody who is camera shy,”‘So the decision, whether he would take part this time must be a collective decision of the entire ‘war room’. Giving, for example, those who are organising it and all the circumstances taken into consideration.‘I do take as a basic rule that the Nigerian people must hear from their candidates, but the decision as to yes or no cannot be my sole decision.‘The advice will be a collective decision, it is not my advise alone. Don’t forget that you cannot take these things in isolation of the circumstances.‘For instance, it happened in Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta refused to take part in debate December last year. Why? He felt the process was skewed.‘At times, some things are designed and you know that they are core people there, who are hostile to government or who are hostile to your candidate as the case may be.‘Either way, Uhuru Kenyatta did not take part in the debate, but he won. He won resoundingly. So, as important as that is, at times the people may also understand.”He said Buhari’s strongest campaign point is his ability to “squeeze water out of stone."