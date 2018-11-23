Before the 2015 elections, Barack Obama, former US president, released a video admonishing the Nigerian government to create a conducive atmosphere for the peaceful conduct of the poll.





Goodluck Jonathan, the then incumbent president, has said the tone of Obama in the video affected his re-election bid.





Jonathan, who lost the presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari, made the allegation in his new book, ‘My Transition Hours’.





The book, which was launched in Abuja on Tuesday, has drawn criticism from some of the persons mentioned in it.

Watch the Obama video below.