



The federal executive council (FEC) has approved the slash of the cost of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) application forms from N5,000 to N3,500, from January 2019.





It also announced the cost reduction of senior secondary certificate examination (SSCE) handled by National Examination Council (NECO), from 11,350 to N9,850, while basic education certificate organised by NECO, was reduced from N5,500 to N4,000.





Adamu Adamu, minister of education, who briefed state house correspondents at the end of the three-hour, said the reduction followed the pleas from parents.





“Since the new administration came into office and a change in management and prudent management by JAMB, we have been able to see that most of what have been charged doesn’t have to be because a lot of it have been siphoned by corrupt officials,” he said.

“So, in answer to yearnings my parents, Mr. President directed that we should look into the possibility of reducing the charges.





“So accordingly, from January 2019, JAMB fees will be from N5,000 to N3,500 for the UTME, Senior Secondary Certificate charged by National Examination Council (NECO) from 11,350 to N9,850 and Basic Education Certificate handled by NECO is reduced from N5,500 to N4,000.”





The council also approved 11 ecological interventions projects for N9.6 billion in Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Cross River, Adamawa, Bauchi, Jigawa, ABU Zaria, Kaduna and Abuja





It also approved N4.7 billion for ECOWAS Biometric Cards to replace the current ECOWAS travels certificate.