The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 20th November 2018 as public holiday to mark the Eid-El Maulud celebration.





This was announced by the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen (rtd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Tuesday in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Dr. M.B Umar.





He urged all Muslim faithful to align themselves with the prophet’s teachings which border on piety, charity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, among others.





Dambazau also called on all Nigerians to uphold these virtues, with a view to overcoming the current national challenges facing the country.





He assured that “the Federal Government remains committed to the unity of the country and as such, will put adequate structures on ground towards ensuring that the forthcoming general elections are credible, free and fair.”