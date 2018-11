The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 20th November 2018 as public holiday to mark the Eid-El Maulud celebration.





This was announced by the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen (rtd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Tuesday in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Dr. M.B Umar.





He urged all Muslim faithful to align themselves with the prophet’s teachings which border on piety, charity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, among others.





Dambazau also called on all Nigerians to uphold these virtues, with a view to overcoming the current national challenges facing the country.