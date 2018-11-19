As the presidential seat campaign for the 2019 general elections kick off today across all political parties, according to the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria, Fela Durotoye, has stated that his campaign train is not a jamboree, but a social impact project to connect with all Nigerians.Speaking through the Director General of the Fela Durotoye Presidential campaign, Mr Lanre Oyegbola, he said the election is no ordinary instead, a choice between politicians that have given us the country we are tired of today and nation builders that will lead Nigerians in building the new country we all want to live in and be proud of.“While politicians rent large crowds to give the illusion of a large following, our campaign will be focused on social impact and making a difference in the lives of people all across the country,” he said.The campaign train kicks off today with an initiative and life-changing project tagged: “Social Impact Project”, which cater for many young Nigerians, especially the needy, as the campaign team, party executives and members, among others will accompany Durotoye to feed and donate clothing materials to over 500 children of low income families in the interior part of Lagos, precisely at 31, Bale Street, Boundary, Ajegunle-Apapa, Lagos Nigeria.Speaking on why he channeled his campaign towards such direction, Durotoye noted that it was time the life of Nigerians are restored, because many Nigerians have become beggars not by choice, but the system forced them into begging as a means of survival.The renowned public speaker and business consultant, however, urged Nigerians to be wary of the gimmicks of some politicians that are fond of playing on people’s intelligent by telling people what they would do when they get into office, while the nation builders will show people what they will do before they get into office.“We are not politicians. We are nation builders and we intend to run our campaign differently from the usual way politicians do things and this is why we are impacting lives positively across Nigeria,” he said.