Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is merely going on a wild goose chase, with the issue of houses linked to him.On his verified Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, on Thursday, the former governor said, it was another media campaign against him.He said, “Just been informed that operatives of EFCC in collaboration with All Progressives Congress government in Ekiti are going about sealing houses of innocent people in the state, under the guise that the houses are linked to me. This is another wild goose chase and the usual media campaign against me.“It is only in our country that an anti-corruption agency will first go about sealing houses before determining the ownership, which can be done so easily by visiting relevant agencies. I am informing the public ahead of their usual blackmail and media trial.“The other time, EFCC sealed a petrol station in Akute, Ogun State, claiming it belonged to me. They also sealed a guest house in Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja only to find out later that the house is owned by a retired army general. Methinks EFCC should be acting better now.”