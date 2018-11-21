The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has reinstated five permanent secretaries who were retired from the state civil service by the immediate past administration of Mr Ayodele Fayose.Their reinstatement followed the hearing of their petitions by the National Human Rights Commission, which declared that they were unfairly treated.A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, listed the permanent secretaries as Mr Emmanuel Oso, Mr Alfred Ologuntoye, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, Mrs Funke Falodun, Mr Ayoola Owolabi and Mr Babatunde Alokan.Oyebode said their reinstatement was effective from November 19, 2018.He said, “The five permanent secretaries were retired unlawfully in 2014 by the Fayose administration.“The NHRC also agreed with the petitioners and the state government for their reinstatement and the settlement of all their outstanding salaries and allowances for the period of their illegal termination of appointments.“Consequently, Governor Fayemi directed that they be reinstated accordingly.”Meanwhile, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company has assured the Ekiti State Government that power supply will be restored to Ikogosi-Ekiti, Erijiyan- Ekiti and Ipole-Iloro Ekit by mid December.The company’s Chief Executive, Mrs Funke Osibodu, gave the assurance during a meeting with the governor in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.She stated that arrangements had reached an advanced stage and that the three communities would have their power supply restored on or before December 15.