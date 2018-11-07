



The house of representatives was forced to adjourn its plenary on Wednesday as a result of faulty microphones.





The lower legislative chamber adjourned at about 1pm after some of the microphones continued to malfunction.





A similar situation was experienced in recent past, causing the lawmakers to be inaudible when speaking from their seats.





On Wednesday, the situation worsened, forcing Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, to adjourn midway into the session.





Some of the items in the order paper were yet to be attended to when Dogara adjourned the session.





We were unable to confirm the exact budgetary allocation for microphones in the national assembly.





But the speaker, while adjourning, said the microphones have been ordered for but are yet to be delivered.





He said they are being expected in the next couple of weeks.