A father, Michael Ede, has told the police that he woke up to find his two children, Emma, 6, and Darasimi, 4, dead inside a deep freezer at their home in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said the father of two and his children went to bed around midnight on Sunday only for Michael to find the kids dead around 2am when he woke up.Oti added that the remains of the children had been transferred to the morgue, adding that Michael had been arrested for questioning.He said, “One Michael Ede came to the station to report that around midnight on Sunday, November 11, 2018, he and his two children, Emma Ede, 6, and Darasimi Ede, 4, slept in his bedroom with all the apartment’s doors securely locked. But unfortunately, when he woke up to urinate in the middle of the night, he could not find his children, but after searching for them, he found them dead inside the freezer.“The corpses have been evacuated to the General Hospital. We are investigating the matter and we have arrested the kids’ father for questioning. The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has directed the homicide section of the State Criminal and Investigative Department to take over the case for thorough investigation.”