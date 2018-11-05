



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of Aviation, has slammed the All Progressives Congress, APC, over their attacks of a meeting held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Peter Obi, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, in Dubai.





The All Progressives Congress (APC) had claimed that Atiku, Obi, Saraki and Secondus travelled to Dubai for “sinister purposes”.





This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Sunday, dismissing reports that the four men went to Dubai to “plot strategies to oust President Muhammadu Buhari” in next year’s election and urged security agents to be on the alert.





But reacting to the APC statement, Fani-Kayode, who is also a PDP chieftain, queried the sanity of the ruling party.





He reiterated that Atiku travelled to Dubai for rest and to have discussions with party leaders about the way forward in Nigeria.





The former minister wrote: “The flagbearer of the opposition party travels to Dubai for a rest and to meet with other party leaders for a discussion about the way forward.





“The reaction of the ruling party is to call on the security agencies to probe all those that attended the meeting. Is this not madness?”