The immediate past Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Hon. Mashood Salvador, has been appointed the Director General of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC) for Buhari/Osinbajo re-election in the state.
The PSC will coordinate and accredit all other Buhari/Osinbajo support groups.
The appointment was conveyed in a letter from the presidency, signed by Rt. Hon. Gideon Sammani, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Political).
The development was made known on Thursday when Salvador received the APC governorship candidate at the PSC office in Maryland.
Other members in the committee are Hon. Dele Alake, Hon. Wale Edun and Hon. Lawal Pedro (SAN).
Top chieftains at the meeting included Cardinal James Odunmbaku and Prince Rabiu Adio Oluwa.
Salvador announced his defection to the APC in August.
He said he took the decision because all his efforts to move the PDP in the state forward had been frustrated by some elements in the party.
Salvador alleged that a former deputy national of the party, Chief Olabode George, had done everything possible to undermine the progress of the party in the state.
He said he could no longer labour in vain, adding that the national leadership of the party had done nothing to support or appreciate his efforts as PDP Chairman.
“When you have people or leadership that cannot give you encouragement to carry out your vision, you take it to another place where it will be appreciated.
“I am not happy that I am abandoning what I laboured for, but I have to move on with my supporters because I cannot continue to labour in vain.
“Today, the chairman of PDP Board of Trustees called me on the defection and I told him to allow me consult with my people before feedback.
“The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus also called me for the first time since my travails.
“He never called since I was put in jail on a cooked up murder charge; he called me today to ask why I want to defect.
“And I told him it is not possible for me to be in the same party with Bode George because he undermined all my efforts to reposition the party.
“He was doing all these things and the national leadership was allowing him, saying he is an elder.
“Bode George also cooked up things to put me in jail in the murder case of late Aborishade.
“Enough is enough. I am leaving the party with my supporters and I am taking them to APC where they would be recognised and appreciated,” he said.
