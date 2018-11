Prof Richard Iyiola Akindele, the former lecturer with Obafemi Awolowo University, accused by her student, Monica Osagie, of demanding sex to pass her has been remanded in prison custody.Akindele was arraigned on Monday by the Independent Corrupt Practises and other Related Offences Commission before Justice Maureen Onyetenu of a Federal High Court, Osogbo, on four counts bothering on alteration of age and demanding sex to pass her student.Details later…