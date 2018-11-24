Tottenham outplayed Chelsea to inflict the Blues’ first Premier League defeat of the season which shows they are capable of “big things”, says Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Pochettino’s men displayed a terrific performance to move above their opponents in the table to third, five points behind unbeaten leaders Manchester City, while Chelsea drop down to fourth.
BBC reports that Spurs deservedly scored two goals in the first 16 minutes through midfielder Dele Alli’s flicked header from Christian Eriksen’s cross, and Harry Kane firing in a drive from long range.
“There’s no need for me to talk too much. I am so happy, so pleased,” Pochettino told Match of the Day. “I don’t need to analyse too much. All credit to the players because they were fantastic.
“The staff are so happy managing this group of players. We need to be humble and recognise playing like this, we can do big things.
“Our challenge is to keep going and be consistent. That’s our challenge for the rest of the season.”
Son Heung-min had struck straight at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga when through on goal, and saw a volley pushed away before scoring a brilliant goal in the second half.
The South Korean forward picked the ball up on the halfway line, outpaced Jorginho and darted past David Luiz before rolling a cool finish into the net.
Son told Match of the Day: “It’s amazing. Our performance was very good and we deserved to win. It’s an unbelievable night.
“We said it before – the first five minutes are so important. We played direct and scored an early goal. Afterwards we created a lot of chances. I need to be more clinical.”
Chelsea did manage to pull a goal back with five minutes remaining through substitute Olivier Giroud’s powerful header low into the corner.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.