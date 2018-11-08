



Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has offered Hadiza Balarabe, his running mate in the 2019 governorship election, a new appointment.





The governor on Thursday appointed Balarabe as his senior adviser-counsel, according to a statement from Samuel Aruwan, his spokesman.





The statement said the appointment, which is with immediate effect, will put her at “the heart of the (state) government”.





Balarabe is the current executive secretary of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency.





“In the new function, Dr. Balarabe is expected to work from Government House, overseeing key agencies, reporting to the Governor like the State Pensions Board, KADGIS and KASUPDA, advising the governor on matters of human capital development, and understudying him and the Deputy Governor in all aspects of governance,” the statement read.





“As Senior Adviser-Counsellor she will be at the heart of government, attending meetings of the State Executive and Security Councils.





“This new responsibility places her within the second echelon of the government, next to the two elected leaders of the executive branch.





“She will join other senior officials to drive the policy and governance aspirations of the government in the remaining crucial months of the current mandate.”





The statement added that Balarabe will, in the new role, attend all meetings and activities in the governor’s office, and perform other assigned responsibilities.





“Dr. Hadiza Balarabe is the first woman to join the second echelon (of the Kaduna state government) since Hadiza Bala Usman, Governor El-Rufai’s first chief of staff, left to take up the leadership of the Nigerian Ports Authority,” it added.





“The new appointment is expected to further expose this accomplished medical doctor and public health expert to the entire workings of the Kaduna State Government.”