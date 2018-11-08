



David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, says the police report on the alleged assassination attempt on Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate, was rushed.





Gunmen on Tuesday invaded the residence of Ekweremadu while he was at home with his family. Uche Anichukwu, his media aide, described the incident as an assassination attempt.





The police said it has started an investigation and found the case to be a burglary.





Umahi, who is the chairman of south-east governors forum, said the police should conduct a thorough investigation before coming out with a report.





“Our son was almost assassinated and I am sure that our people are not satisfied with the explanation given by the police that it was a mere burglary,” he said on Wednesday.





The governor said the conclusion of the police on the matter was wrong.





“How would it be burglary when his son was captured in one room and taken to the father to open the door?





“The situation is not good at all as the police should protect his life and that of every leader in the land,” he said.





SOUTH-EAST GOVS KICK





Meanwhile, the south-east governors’ forum has rejected what it described as “hasty conclusion”.





Simon Ortuanya, director-general of the forum, said the careful and methodical execution of the plot as reported pointed to something more sinister than burglary.





According to him, if the mission was mere burglary, the burglars would not have prevailed on the son to take them to his father’s bedroom.





He said the alleged attempted attack on Ekweremadu had cast a dark shadow on the security of lives and property in Nigeria.