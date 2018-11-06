



Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has given his own account of how he caught a hired assassin with dangerous weapons in his house early Tuesday morning.





Explaining through Order 42 of Senate rules, he said, his security details and himself engaged one of them who was being led to his bedroom by his son after he was overpowered, but others escaped having seen their courage.





Ekweremadu expressed regret that the Inspector General of Police phone lines were off when he made a distress call, noting that no life was safe in the country again.





“At 4am this morning, assassins entered my house and were being led by my son to my bedroom, but were engaged in a fight and struggle and we later caught one of them while others escaped.





“But the most annoying part of the issue was that I called the IG of Police and his line was off.





“I called the DIG, but no response and I then reported the matter to Apo Divisional Police and they came and saw the dangerous weapons we seized from them.”





“I want to say that there is no safety for anybody again and I want to thank God that I am alive to tell the story, though we have handed the criminal over to the police. ”





In his remark, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki said, the Police need to sit up over the frightening security situation Nigerians find themselves.





“We want the Police to do a thorough investigation and should not be partisan over this and report back within 24 hours.





We reported earlier on Tuesday that the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu escaped assassination attempt at his Apo legislative quarters.





In a statement made available to the newspapers by one of his media aides, the DSP’s wife, his son and other members of his family were in the house when the attackers came.