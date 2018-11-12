The caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State has resolved that the party remains a united family that will work together to win the 2019 general elections.The caucus, while intervening in the leadership crisis in the party in the last two weeks, also set up two committees to look into the contentious issues that led to the stand-off.A communiqué at the end of the meeting of the caucus in Ado Ekiti on Saturday stated that the former governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, “remains the leader of the party in the state”.The state caucus, in the communiqué signed by former Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola, Senator Duro Faseyi, House of Representatives member Kehinde Agboola, Chief Ademuwagun and Akinyele stated that “the Gboyega Oguntuase executive remains the only recognised executives of the party in the state”.It urged party members and supporters to work for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the 2019 presidential poll.